EU chief Juncker warns against EU-US trade war - Bild am Sonntag
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
GENEVA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday Russia had not promised to ease Ukraine's debt or gas prices and suggested any withdrawal of Russian troops from its borders depended on steps to protect the rights of minorities.
"(Russia made) no commitments with respect to the debt, no commitments with respect to the gas payments overdue, but a commitment to engage in a dialogue ... which will begin to tackle the whole question of energy," Kerry told reporters.
"With respect to the withdrawal of troops ... they have made it clear that, over a period of time, assuming this can de-escalate, if it does de-escalate, as the rights of the people they are concerned about are represented ... they are absolutely prepared to begin to respond with respect to the troops in larger numbers."
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
PARIS France's Constitutional Council validated on Saturday eleven candidates to run in the first round of the French presidential elections on April 23.
BEIJING Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook expressed support for globalisation and said China should continue to open its economy to foreign firms, while speaking at a forum in Beijing on Saturday.