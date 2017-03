KIEV Three people were killed and 10 wounded on Sunday after an explosive device was thrown from a car into a crowd attending a peace rally in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a regional Ukrainian prosecutor said in an online statement.

"According to eyewitness accounts the explosive device was thrown from a passing car," the statement said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)