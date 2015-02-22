KIEV Suspects in an explosion that killed two people at a peace rally in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv had received weapons and instruction in Russia, an aide to the head of Ukraine's SBU security service said on Sunday.

Markian Lubkivskyi, an aide to SBU chief Valentyn Nalivaichenko, told 112 Television that four suspects had been detained in the blast.

"They are Ukrainian citizens, who underwent instruction and received weapons in the Russian Federation, in Belgorod," he said, referring to a Russian city across the nearby border.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Alison Williams)