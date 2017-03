KIEV The city council of the Ukrainian capital Kiev said on Thursday it would impose in 2015 a moratorium on payments on its foreign debt, which has been included in the Finance Ministry's restructuring of sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed bonds.

Ukraine has included Kiev's foreign debt of $550 million in its debt operation, with which it is seeking to plug a funding gap of around $15 billion under an International Monetary Fund-led bailout programme.

