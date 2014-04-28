KIEV Armed pro-Russian separatists who took control of the police headquarters in the east Ukrainian town of Kostyantynivka have also seized the town administration building, a spokesman for the regional government said.

"I think it's the usual demands, the same as in other towns, the scenario doesn't change: a referendum and a federal system of government," said Ilya Suzdaliev, a spokesman for the Donetsk region administration, which includes Kostyantynivka.

A Reuters photographer in Kostyantynivka said he could see about 20 gunmen controlling the town administration building. He said they were wearing camouflage fatigues and masks.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kiev and Marko Djurica in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine; Writing by Christian Lowe)