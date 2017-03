KRAMATORSK, Ukraine A Reuters correspondent heard several shots fired from inside Kramatorsk air base on Tuesday as a crowd of pro-Russian locals approached the gate of the facility that appeared to be under the control of Ukrainian forces.

There was no sign of casualties and no gunfire or fighting during the 40 minutes before the shots were fired, the correspondent said.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Christian Lowe)