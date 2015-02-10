KIEV Three people were killed and 15 wounded in the rocket strike on the town of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, the government-controlled regional administration said in a statement.

A Reuters witness saw the body of a woman after the strike, which slammed into a residential area of multi-storey buildings. A child who was with the woman was wounded, the witness said.

The strike on the town was one of two - the other hitting the headquarters of Kiev's military operations in the east against pro-Russian separatists, President Petro Poroshenko said.

