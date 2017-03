MOSCOW The Kremlin said there was no reason to adjust Russia's foreign policy in response to criticism of its stance on Ukraine by other G8 nations, according to an Itar-TASS news agency report on Sunday.

"Statements - that's not a reason for any (policy) adjustments," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, according to Itar-TASS.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)