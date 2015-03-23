MOSCOW Russia accused Kiev on Monday of violating parts of the Minsk peace deal for east Ukraine and urged Germany and France, which helped negotiate it, to do more to ensure Kiev sticks to the agreements that were reached.

"The countries acting as guarantors of the Minsk agreements ... Russia, Germany, France .. should carry out their share of responsibility for ensuring the provisions are fulfilled," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"To ignore that one side is not delivering on the agreements is not conducive to normalising the situation."

