Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
MOSCOW The Russian and German foreign ministers called on Wednesday for steps to improve law and order in Ukraine following the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The importance of taking urgent measures to restore law and order and to immediately cease violence was stressed," it said in a statement after Sergei Lavrov and Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke by telephone.
"Agreeing on the need for close monitoring of ongoing events in Ukraine, the German minister argued in favour of intensive interaction between Russia and the EU on Ukraine," the ministry said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.