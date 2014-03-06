Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris at the end of the Meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said attempts by "our partners" to take action over the Ukraine crisis via democracy watchdog OSCE and the NATO military alliance were not helping cooperation and dialogue.

"I want to very briefly say that we had a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on the situation in Ukraine in relation to the actions that our partners are trying to take via the OSCE, the NATO-Russia council and other international organisations - action that does not help create an atmosphere for dialogue and constructive cooperation," he said in a statement issued by the ministry on Thursday.

