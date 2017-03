MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the ceasefire in Ukraine was holding and that violations were likely to decrease in number, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"In general, our assessment and the assessment of colleagues from other countries is that the ceasefire is holding and that incidents that are taking place now should diminish," RIA quoted Lavrov as saying in Addis Ababa.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Dominic Evans)