Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to media in a news conference during a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Basel December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated on Friday Moscow's calls to convene as soon as possible another round of peace talks on the conflict in east Ukraine's Donbass region, TASS news agency reported.

"A chance emerged to establish peace in Ukraine. With difficulties, but a ceasefire, a truce has been established," TASS quoted him as telling a meeting with foreign policy experts.

"There is constructive base to move forward on... the economic restoration of Donbass, establishing political dialogue that should eventually lead to a constitutional reform."

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Thomas Grove)