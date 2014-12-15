Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to media in a news conference during a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Basel December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW Moscow wants a solution to the crisis in Ukraine envisaging a constitutional reform and the Russian-speaking eastern regions staying with Kiev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Interfax news agency in an interview published on Monday.

Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying Ukraine needed a constitutional reform "with the participation of all regions and all political powers" that would allow the two rebellious regions in the east to remain part of the country.

