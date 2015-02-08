MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday Moscow expects the leaders of Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France to take "important decisions" when they meet in Minsk to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported.
Lavrov was speaking to journalists at the Munich security conference. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande are due to meet on Wednesday.
