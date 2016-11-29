Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin gather for talks on the crisis in eastern Ukraine, in Minsk, Belarus, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

(R-L) Foreign Ministers Pavlo Klimkin of Ukraine, Sergei Lavrov of Russia, Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany and Jean-Marc Ayrault of France pose for a picture as they gather for talks on the crisis in eastern Ukraine, in Minsk, Belarus, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there had been no breakthrough in talks on Tuesday on the peace process in eastern Ukraine because the foreign ministers from Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany could not agree on a roadmap.

"Work will continue," he told journalists after the meeting in the Belarussian capital Minsk.

Speaking separately after the meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said Russia did not agree to any of the key priorities set out in the talks. He added that Kiev and Moscow had a fundamental difference of opinion on how a roadmap to peace would look.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)