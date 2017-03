U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Beijing November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nicholas Kamm/Pool

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday it was vital to ensure a ceasefire agreement in east Ukraine is upheld.

In a statement issued after Lavrov and Kerry spoke by telephone, the Foreign Ministry said Lavrov had "put special emphasis on ... the inadmissibility of disrupting the implementation of the Minsk (ceasefire) agreements".

