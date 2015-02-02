BEIJING Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States on Monday of supporting efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine militarily after media reports that Washington is taking a new look at providing Kiev's forces with lethal aid.

Asked about the reports at a news conference in Beijing, Lavrov said: "The (U.S. President Barack Obama's) rhetoric shows Washington's intention to continue doing everything possible to unconditionally support Ukraine's authorities who have apparently taken a course towards a military solution to the conflict."

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)