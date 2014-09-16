Sierra Leone pastor discovers 706-carat diamond
FREETOWN A Christian pastor has found one of the world's largest uncut diamonds - weighing 706 carats -- in Sierra Leone's eastern Kono region.
KIEV Dozens of angry protesters near the Ukrainian parliament seized a prominent opposition deputy on Tuesday and dumped him in a trash container, accusing him of failing to back laws to end the turbulence in the country.
The incident involved Vitaly Zhuravsky, a former member of ousted President Viktor Yanukovich's party. It was unclear why Zhuravsky drew the ire of the protesters, but the incident occurred before a parliamentary session at which lawmakers ratified an agreement with the European Union and backed laws to provide separatist-held regions with a special status.
"We live in a country where blood flows because of you," shouted protesters surrounding the container with the 59-year-old deputy lying in it.
Zhuravsky later blamed the incident on his competitors in a forthcoming parliamentary election in October.
LONDON Forget the top "Best in Show" prize, Olly the Jack Russell has gained his own celebrity status at Britain's Crufts dogs show after enthusiastically going off course and even falling flat on his face during the agility round of last week's competition.
SEOUL A South Korean animal rights group has filed a complaint with police against former president Park Geun-hye for abandoning nine pet dogs in the presidential Blue House after being dismissed from office.