PARIS The leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia agreed by telephone on Thursday to make a new push to impose a Feb. 12 accord seeking to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine, President Francois Hollande's office said in a statement.

It said the four condemned the ceasefire breaches of recent days and agreed that the package of measures agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk should be implemented "strictly and in their entirety".

"OSCE representatives should meet the parties on the ground to quickly implement these measures," the statement said, adding that foreign ministers from the four powers would discuss details of the plan later on Thursday.

