WASHINGTON The United States is working with its allies so that the next round of sanctions against Moscow will put more pain on the Russian economy, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday.

"We are working with our international partners to make sure that when we do it, we do it in an effective way," Lew told Marketplace, a radio show produced by American Public Media.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)