BRUSSELS Russia is at war with Ukraine and so effectively at war with Europe, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said on Saturday, calling on Europe to supply Kiev with military equipment.

"It is the fact that Russia is in a war state against Ukraine. That means it is in a state of war against a country which would like to be closely integrated with the EU. Practically Russia is in a state of war against Europe," she told reporters in English as she arrived for an EU summit.

"That means we need to help Ukraine to ... defend its territory and its people and to help militarily, especially with the military materials to help Ukraine to defend itself because today Ukraine is fighting a war on behalf of all Europe," the leader of the former Soviet state said.

She added that an arms embargo on Russia should be stepped up by including a halt to sales under existing contracts - a swipe notably at France, which has resisted calls to cancel a deal to sell Moscow a strategic new warship.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)