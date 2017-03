MINSK Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said high-level talks on the Ukraine crisis starting in Minsk on Tuesday were unlikely to bring any major breakthrough, but should help start a peace process.

"Most likely, it's difficult to expect any colossal breakthrough today but we should start progress towards peace," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the European Union's top diplomat, Catherine Ashton, before the start of the main talks.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)