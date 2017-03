KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is due to make a "significant announcement" about Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL Flight MH17 around midnight Kuala Lumpur time (1700 BST), according to officials in the country.

No other details were immediately available.

The Boeing (BA.N) 777-200ER, which was on a scheduled flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur with 298 passengers and crew, was shot down over Ukraine on 17 July. There were no survivors.

(Reporting By Siva Govindasamy; editing by Mike Collett-White)