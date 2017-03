KIEV Ukrainian forces have retaken city hall in the eastern port of Mariupol, Ukrainian media said on Wednesday, after heavy fighting with pro-Russian militants overnight.

Ukraine's Channel 5 television said the National Guard had seized the building, forcing rebels into the streets, where they blocked the main thoroughfare, burning tyres and a trolleybus. By Wednesday morning, traffic could again move.

The report could not be immediately confirmed.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Nigel Stephenson)