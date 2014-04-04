A McDonald's sign is shown at the entrance to one of the company's restaurants in Del Mar, California September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

KIEV McDonald's has suspended work at its restaurants in Crimea for "manufacturing reasons", the U.S. fast food chain said on Friday, adding it hoped to resume work as soon as possible.

In a statement on its Ukrainian website, McDonald's said it would offer its employees in Crimea work at "any other McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine" and would help relocate them.

