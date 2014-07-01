PARIS The Russian, Ukrainian, German and French foreign ministers will meet in Berlin on Wednesday to try to push forward peace initiatives to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, a French diplomatic source said.

"There is not a precise objective. It's an opportunity to work on peace efforts, but we don't want to raise expectations," the source said on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov backed the idea of the July 2 meeting with France's Laurent Fabius and Ukraine's Pavlo Klimkin during a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier about the Ukraine crisis late on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

