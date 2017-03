Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin speaks during an interview at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

KIEV Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Friday he would meet Russia's Sergei Lavrov and the foreign ministers of Germany and France on Sunday in Berlin.

"It can be at a square table or a round table but we have to talk," Klimkin said in a Twitter post.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice/Mark Heinrich)