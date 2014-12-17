Syrian war monitor says 465,000 killed in six years of fighting
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Monday there are so far about 465,000 people killed and missing in Syria's civil war.
KIEV A fresh round of peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe may be held in the Belarussian capital on Sunday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday.
"There is hope that a session of the three-way 'contact group' will be held in Minsk on Sunday," Poroshenko said at a news conference in Warsaw, Interfax-Ukraine news agency said.
AMSTERDAM The Dutch will vote on Wednesday in an election that was seen as a test of anti-immigrant sentiment even before a rift with Turkey at the weekend put immigration and nationalism at the top of the political agenda.
MOSUL Iraqi forces battling Islamic State faced tough resistance from snipers and mortar rounds on Monday as they tried to advance on Mosul's Old City and a bridge across the Tigris river in their campaign to retake the western part of the city.