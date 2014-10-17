Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko as he arrives for a meeting on the sidelines of a Europe-Asia summit (ASEM) in Milan October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Dal Zennaro/Pool

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with France's President Francois Hollande during a meeting on the sidelines of a Europe-Asia summit (ASEM) in Milan October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Dal Zennaro/Pool

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) stands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R) as Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stands on the back during a meeting on the sidelines of a Europe-Asia summit (ASEM) in Milan October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Dal Zennaro/Pool

MILAN Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande for a second time on Friday to look for a way of resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

The four leaders, along with aides, met in a hotel in central Milan at the margins of a summit between Asian and European leaders, according to a pooled media report.

Earlier in the day, the four met with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and British Prime Minister David Cameron for talks that a Kremlin spokesman later described as difficult and full of disagreements.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Elizabeth Pineau; writing by James Mackenzie)