China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
BERLIN Germany's Angela Merkel told President Vladimir Putin by phone on Wednesday that reports of a new Russian military incursion into Ukrainian territory had to be cleared up, a spokesman for the chancellor said in a statement.
"The latest reports of the presence of Russian soldiers on Ukrainian territory must be explained," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert. "She emphasised Russia's major responsibility for de-escalation and watching over its own frontiers."
Kiev accused Russia of launching a new military incursion over its eastern border on Wednesday. Russia's defence ministry made no immediate comment, but Moscow denies sending weapons and soldiers to help pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.