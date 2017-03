German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) leader Angela Merkel addresses the CDU party convention in Cologne December 9, 2014, next to a screen showing guest, Mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

COLOGNE, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel accused Russia of violating international law with its actions in eastern Ukraine but said she would do all in her power to achieve a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

"We cannot solve this by military means," Merkel told a congress of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU). "We will need a lot of patience, but I'm confident we can get through this."

(Writing by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers)