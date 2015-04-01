Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the situation in Ukraine had become calmer in the weeks following the Minsk agreement but added that the ceasefire had not yet been fully implemented.
Speaking at a news conference in Berlin with Merkel, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said separatists supported by Russian soldiers were still involved in fighting even though that had been reduced. He said 75 Ukrainian forces soldiers had been killed and many injured since the Minsk ceasefire agreement took effect on Feb. 15.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Michelle Martin)
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.