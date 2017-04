German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a debate at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference after talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Berlin was keen to have good relations with Moscow and was striving for a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"We want to have good relations with Russia, but we can't accept breaches of international law and we will only find a political solution. There won't be a military solution to this conflict," Merkel told a conference of family business leaders.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Martin)