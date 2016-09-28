An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

MOSCOW Russian missile-maker Almaz-Antey said on Wednesday it rejected findings by international prosecutors which ruled a Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by one of its weapons fired from rebel-held territory, RIA news agency reported.

Almaz-Antey said the BUK missile which downed flight MH17 in 2014 was fired from territory held by the Ukrainian army and the prosecutors' findings were not supported by technical evidence.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)