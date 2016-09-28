In limbo abroad, Yemeni democracy activist decries U.S. ban
DUBAI Years after he fled political persecution in his native Yemen, a new life in the United States was finally taking shape for democracy activist Abdulraqeb al-Duais.
MOSCOW Russian missile-maker Almaz-Antey said on Wednesday it rejected findings by international prosecutors which ruled a Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by one of its weapons fired from rebel-held territory, RIA news agency reported.
Almaz-Antey said the BUK missile which downed flight MH17 in 2014 was fired from territory held by the Ukrainian army and the prosecutors' findings were not supported by technical evidence.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
DUBAI Years after he fled political persecution in his native Yemen, a new life in the United States was finally taking shape for democracy activist Abdulraqeb al-Duais.
BEIRUT A rebel group fighting under the Free Syrian Army banner in northwest Syria has withdrawn from a shaky nationwide ceasefire, blaming the government and its allies for violations.
TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, said on Monday it is not clear if material found below the damaged No. 2 reactor at the site is melted nuclear fuel.