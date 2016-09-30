MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry will summon the Dutch ambassador in Moscow on Oct. 3 to explain Russia's reasons for not accepting the findings of an investigation into the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the ministry said on Friday.

A team of international investigators on Wednesday presented findings showing that the missile launcher used to shoot down MH17 over Eastern Ukraine in 2014 came from Russia and was returned there afterwards - despite Russian denials of involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's ambassador in The Hague for a diplomatic rebuke on Friday after Moscow made remarks critical of the MH17 investigation

The ministry, citing spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow will explain its reasoning for not accepting the methods of the international investigation, which took the probe "in a wrong direction".

