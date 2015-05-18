KIEV Ukraine's state security chief on Monday accused two captured Russian servicemen of participating in the killing of a Ukrainian soldier and said they would be prosecuted for "terrorist actions".

Valentyn Nalivaychenko told journalists that the Russian soldiers, who were said to have been seized on Saturday near Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, were part of a Russian military group that acted "with terrorist aims and with a gun in their hands against our citizens". Russia on Monday restated its position that there were no Russian troops in Ukraine.

