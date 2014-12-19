Syrian war monitor says 465,000 killed in six years of fighting
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Monday there are so far about 465,000 people killed and missing in Syria's civil war.
KIEV A Ukrainian separatist leader said a new round of peace talks aimed at easing the conflict between the Kiev government and rebels will not take place on Sunday as had been hoped, news agency Interfax reported on Friday.
Talks in the Belarussian capital of Minsk between Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in September brokered a ceasefire agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels.
The truce was flouted by both sides but violence has lessened significantly in December, raising hopes of further talks. Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko said this week representatives were likely to meet on Sunday to discuss implementing the next steps of the agreement.
Denis Pushilin, vice speaker of the separatists' "People's Council", a leadership body, said a date had yet to be agreed.
"We hope a Minsk meeting will happen before the new year," Interfax quoted him as saying.
Earlier on Friday, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged the group to meet again in person as soon as possible.
"We must make every effort to bring this about, as at the next meeting we want to see deals being struck on the exchange of prisoners, deals on the demarcation line, the buffer zone," he told journalists in Kiev after talks with Poroshenko.
AMSTERDAM The Dutch will vote on Wednesday in an election that was seen as a test of anti-immigrant sentiment even before a rift with Turkey at the weekend put immigration and nationalism at the top of the political agenda.
MOSUL Iraqi forces battling Islamic State faced tough resistance from snipers and mortar rounds on Monday as they tried to advance on Mosul's Old City and a bridge across the Tigris river in their campaign to retake the western part of the city.