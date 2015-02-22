KIEV Ukraine's military said on Sunday more convoys of armoured vehicles had been tracked crossing into Ukraine from Russia, including in the southeast, where it said rebels maintained attacks on government troops not far from the port of Mariupol.

Spokesman Andriy Lysenko said a military train carrying 60 armoured vehicles including tanks had arrived in the town of Amvrosiivka from Russia on Saturday, while later a convoy of military equipment crossed the border by Novoazovsk, east of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

"There (the village of Shyrokyne, east of Mariupol) military confrontation is ongoing. The fight continues. Our soldiers are holding their positions," he said, saying there had been a total of 44 separate attacks by separatists across the conflict zone in the past 24 hours.

