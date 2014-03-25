KIEV Ukraine's acting defence minister offered to step down on Tuesday over his handling of Russia's annexation of Crimea, but his resignation was immediately turned down by parliament.

"Given that some may not like the actions I am taking ... I will not cling to my post," Ihor Tenyukh told lawmakers a day after Ukraine began withdrawing troops from the Black Sea peninsula.

"If the leadership has a different view of developing events and other candidates, I, acting defence minister General Tenyukh, offer my resignation."

Asked to vote, 197 lawmakers accepted the resignation, but this was well short of the 226 required for it to pass.

