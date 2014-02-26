BRUSSELS NATO defence ministers threw their support behind Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity on Wednesday as the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich has raised doubts about the country's future.

"A sovereign, independent and stable Ukraine, firmly committed to democracy and the rule of law, is key to Euro-Atlantic security," the ministers said in a statement issued during their meeting in Brussels.

"NATO allies will continue to support Ukrainian sovereignty and independence, territorial integrity, democratic development, and the principle of inviolability of frontiers, as key factors of stability and security in central and eastern Europe and on the continent as a whole," they said.

