Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
BRUSSELS NATO defence ministers threw their support behind Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity on Wednesday as the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich has raised doubts about the country's future.
"A sovereign, independent and stable Ukraine, firmly committed to democracy and the rule of law, is key to Euro-Atlantic security," the ministers said in a statement issued during their meeting in Brussels.
"NATO allies will continue to support Ukrainian sovereignty and independence, territorial integrity, democratic development, and the principle of inviolability of frontiers, as key factors of stability and security in central and eastern Europe and on the continent as a whole," they said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.