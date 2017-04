MINSK There is hope for an agreement at the Minsk talks on the Ukraine crisis, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source gave no further details. Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany have been talking for more than 12 hours in the Belarussian capital to try to agree a way to end fighting in east Ukraine which has killed more than 5,000 people.

