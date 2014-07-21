KIEV Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Monday Kiev's "anti-terrorist campaign" was costing more than 1.5 billion hryvnias (76 million pounds) a month and that Kiev needed additional funds to cover the mounting bill.

"We need to seek additional resources for this operation," he told a meeting of leaders of parliamentary parties.

He also said Ukraine's economy had contracted by 5 percent in the first six months of the year and Kiev now saw GDP falling by 6.5 percent this year. The government had previously forecast a 3 percent drop.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)