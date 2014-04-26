Syrian army and rebels fight fiercely in northeast Damascus
BEIRUT Intense clashes took place in Damascus early on Monday as the army counter-attacked rebels who had advanced in the northeast of the Syrian capital on Sunday, a war monitor said.
BRUSSELS The European Union is poised to add new names to its list of Russians subject to sanctions over the coming days and will hold emergency talks on Monday, EU sources said.
Leaders of the Group of Seven major economies agreed on Saturday to impose extra sanctions on Russia over its intervention in Ukraine, where armed pro-Moscow separatists detained a group of international observers and accused them of being NATO spies.
"The sanctions that will come on the European side in the next days will be the addition of new names to the list of individuals subject to asset freezes and a travel ban," a European Commission source said on condition of anonymity.
The European Union, whose nations have close trading and energy ties with Russia, has so far held out against imposing trade and financial sanctions.
But EU states have already agreed on names that could be quickly added to a list that so far stands at 33 people targeted by asset freezes and visa bans.
Senior EU diplomats will hold emergency talks in Brussels on Monday, EU sources said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
TAIPEI Taiwan's government, worried about being used as a pawn by China and the United States, said on Monday the self-ruled island must protect its own interests as concerns in Taipei rise ahead of an expected meeting of U.S and Chinese leaders.
ATHENS Greek tax service employees took their protest against bailout-driven austerity to the heart of government on Monday, as Athens waits to hear if its reform plans are enough to satisfy euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels.