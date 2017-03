WARSAW Poland's state-run gas importer PGNiG said on Friday it had received less gas from Russia's Gazprom on Thursday than ordered, but the shortfall was smaller than on Wednesday.

Earlier on Friday, Poland's gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said the country received about 20 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas from Gazprom on Thursday compared to about 15 mcm on Wednesday.

Poland said that the Russian gas exporter had promised to deliver contracted gas supplies to PGNiG starting Friday, after the Polish firm said it received only about half of the natural gas from Russia that it had asked for on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)