BRUSSELS Foreign ministers from the 28 NATO countries and Ukraine condemned on Tuesday a Russian military build-up in Crimea and what they called Russia's "deliberate destabilisation" of eastern Ukraine.

"We condemn Russia's military build-up in Crimea," the ministers said in a statement after a meeting in Brussels. "We are also concerned with Russia's stated plans for further military build-up on the Black Sea."

The ministers strongly condemned Russia's "continued and deliberate destabilisation of eastern Ukraine in breach of international law, including the provision of tanks, advanced air defence systems and other heavy weapons to the separatists."

