BRUSSELS Russia has been building up its forces again along the Ukrainian border and now has an estimated 10,000-12,000 troops in the area, a NATO military officer said on Monday.

Russia withdrew most of the 40,000 troops it had close to the border earlier this year, reducing them to fewer than 1,000 by mid-June. But since then, it has been building up its forces again, the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Our current assessment is that between 10,000 and 12,000 troops are now in the area ... In the last week alone, we have seen several units moving into the border region," the officer said.

