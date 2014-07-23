BRUSSELS NATO continues to see evidence of weapons being moved into Ukraine from Russia since the downing of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine last week, a NATO military officer said on Wednesday.

"We have noted an increase in the amount of weapons being transferred from Russia to Ukraine in the last several weeks. We continue to see evidence of the movement of weapons into Ukraine from Russia since the downing of (Malaysia Airlines flight) MH17, which is a cause for concern," the officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

The European Union has said Russia must stop the flow of weapons across the border or face tougher sanctions.

