KIEV Ukraine needs "practical help" from NATO and expects the U.S.-led military alliance to make momentous decisions to this end at its summit in Wales in September, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.

"NATO is our partner and we expect practical help from our Western partners and from the (NATO) alliance," Yatseniuk told a government meeting.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet)