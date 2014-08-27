Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
KIEV Ukraine needs "practical help" from NATO and expects the U.S.-led military alliance to make momentous decisions to this end at its summit in Wales in September, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.
"NATO is our partner and we expect practical help from our Western partners and from the (NATO) alliance," Yatseniuk told a government meeting.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet)
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
TOKYO Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.
SEOUL Disgraced South Korean leader Park Geun-hye left the presidential Blue House on Sunday, two days after a court dismissed her over a corruption scandal, facing life as a private citizen and the possibility of jail.