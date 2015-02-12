BRUSSELS NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the Minsk agreement to end fighting in eastern Ukraine but said an escalation of the conflict on Thursday ran counter to the spirit of the accord.

"The agreement in Minsk is a welcome step towards what I hope will be a durable, and peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and towards restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," NATO quoted Stoltenberg as telling Norwegian news agency NTB.

"What really matters now is that this agreement be implemented on the ground fully and without any delay."

"The escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine is not in the spirit of what has been agreed in Minsk. Russia must end its support for the separatists and withdraw its forces and military equipment from eastern Ukraine," he said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft)